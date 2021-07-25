HR Analytics Market Size Development Trends, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2027

The HR analytics software tools are employed in organizations to automate many core functions of the human resource department, including time, attendance, applicant tracking, and benefits management. An increasing number of data sources and a massive volume of HR data is propelling organizations to adopt analytics and software tools for a smooth workflow. Developing countries in the MEA and APAC regions is expected to deliver substantial growth opportunities for HR analytics market during the forecast period.

The HR analytics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of increasing adoption by the enterprises for data-driven decision making. Moreover, high demand for talent mobility and workforce optimization is further expected to fuel market growth. However, the slow adoption of advanced software solution over traditional methods may restrict the growth of the HR analytics market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision making is expected to offer substantial opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Leading HR Analytics Market Players:

GainInsights Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Oracle Corporation

Sage People Limited

SAP SE

Sisense Inc.

Tableau Software

Talentsoft

Visier Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the HR Analytics Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the HR Analytics Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of HR Analytics Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global HR Analytics Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

