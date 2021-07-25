IoT in Healthcare Market Exploring Future Growth 2019-2025 and Key Players – GE Healthcare, IBM , Koninklijke Philips , Medtronic plc., Microsoft Corporation, Proteus Digital Health

IoT in Healthcare Market

The Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare comprises of solutions and services such as mobile applications, wearable devices, software etc. to benefit the patients and healthcare professionals in reduction of costs as well as increasing efficiency. Microsoft, Philips and GE Healthcare are among the major players operating in this market. North America, being a technologically advanced region along with the rising incidences of chronic diseases such as obesity, has witnessed highest adoptions of IoT in Healthcare services and solutions. Europe is the second largest adopter of IoT in Healthcare, while APAC region with increasing adoption of smart devices and need for better and efficient healthcare technologies is growing at a faster rate. Global IoT in Healthcare market is expected to grow from US$ 20.15 billion in 2015 to US$ 135.87 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 21.2% between 2015 and 2025.

Check out For Download Sample Report Here: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW0001554993/sample

The major industry players in the IoT in Healthcare market include:

GE Healthcare, IBM , Koninklijke Philips , Medtronic plc., Microsoft Corporation, Proteus Digital Health, Inc. Qualcomm Life, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, STANLEY Healthcare, Verily Life Sciences LLC among others.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by solution, services, application, and end-user industry. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By end-user vertical, hospitals & healthcare institutes accounted for the largest share of the IoT in Healthcare market in 2015; whereas, North America region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Solution:

Medical systems & Devices

Software Solutions & Tools

Application:

Medication Management

Patient Monitoring

Fitness & Wellness Measurement

Clinical Workflow Management and Others

Buy this Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW0001554993/buy/4550

End-user:

Patients & Individuals

Diagnostic & Research and Labs

Hospitals & Healthcare Institutes

Government Authority

The report aims to provide an overview of global IoT in Healthcare market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current IoT in Healthcare market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market. The report also provide PEST analysis for all regions and SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 IoT in Healthcare Market Landscape

4 IoT in Healthcare Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 IoT in Healthcare Market Analysis- Global

6 Global IoT in Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 –Solution

6.4 Software Solutions & Tools Market

7 Global IoT in Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Services

8 Global IoT in Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

9 Global IoT in Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End-User

10 Global IoT in Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Global IoT in Healthcare Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Get More Details @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW0001554993/buying

North America is one of the prominent regions in IoT in Healthcare market which is anticipated to contribute highest revenue globally due to government support and considerable implementation of IoT in healthcare technology. Whereas, Europe is the second highest contributor of the total market share of IoT in Healthcare with the constantly increasing elderly population in the region demanding for enhanced medical facilities.

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]