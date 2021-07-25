IT Robotic Automation Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Genfour, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere Inc, Ipsoft Inc, Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Global IT Robotic Automation Market industry valued approximately USD 523.6 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 47.10% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

The major factors driving the growth of the AI Robotic Automation Market include Strong alternative to offshore outsourcing, High adoption rate of robotics IN SMES, Stagnation of industrial manufacturing and increasing adoption in finance and accounting sector.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Genfour, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere Inc, Ipsoft Inc, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, and Infosys Limited Genpact Ltd. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also strategies adopted by the major players. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Tools:

– Process-Based Application Tool

– Model-Based Application Tool

Service:

– Integration and Development Market

– Professional Market

– Consulting Market

– BPO Market

– Infrastructure Management

Technology:

– IVR System Market

– Voice Recognition Market

– Digital Detection Market

– Remote Infrastructure Market

Regions:

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of the World

