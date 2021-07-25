know the details about Global Denim Jeans Market Growth rate – Revenue Analysis and Forecast Report

Global Denim Jeans Market valued approximately USD 4.47 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major driving factor of global denim jeans market are rising disposable income of the individuals, surging e-commerce industry and increasing preference for wearing denim jeans. Growth of the global denim jeans market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Manufacturers are adopting the leading fiber technology that has enabled them to offer denim jeans products for the athleisure and active wear besides the workwear and casualwear.

The major restraining factor of global denim jeans market are changes in consumer lifestyle & preference and the introduction of yoga pants and other active wear. The Denim Jeans market is developing and expanding at a significant pace

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00016940

North America has accounted leading 30% share of total generating revenue in 2016 across the globe. Asia-Pacific region region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to the factors such as surge in digitization within the apparel industry and advancement in new denim knitting technologies

The major market player included in this report are:

– Levi Strauss & Co.

– The Gap Inc.

– VF Corporation

– H&M Hennes & Mauritz

– PVH Corp

– Kering

– Pepe Jeans S.L.

– Besteller A/S

– U.S. Polo Assn.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Denim Jeans Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Denim Jeans Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00016940

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Denim Jeans Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Denim Jeans Dynamics

Chapter 4. Denim Jeans Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Denim Jeans Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Denim Jeans Market, by Consumer Type

Chapter 7. Denim Jeans, by Distribution Channel

Chapter 8. Denim Jeans Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Research Process

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]