Liquefied natural gas Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Till 2025

Liquefied natural gas terminal is a structure designed to store liquefied natural gas. It comprises of special tanks, building structures, port infrastructures, and pipelines. Liquefied natural gas is the form used to transport natural gas by sea over long distances. LNG terminals are ports purposely built to avail the export and import of LNG. Moreover, the rise in need for the development of small- and large-scale terminals for LNG enhances the Industry growth. Due to environmental benefits, LNG proves as an excellent alternative as a cleaner and economic fuel across industrial, commercial, and automobile sectors.

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global large scale LNG terminals Industry. This research study includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict the Industry behavior during the forecast period.

The global Industry is expected to register major growth owing to the increase in demand for LNG across the world. The rise in need for the development of small and large scale terminals for LNG enhances the Industry growth worldwide. In addition, long-haul vehicle fleet owners have started following a trend of preferring LNG as a more economical alternative fuel, thus making way for growth opportunities in the Industry. However, apart from robust growth, low infrastructural development, especially across emerging nations and the absence of adequate demand from end users restrain the global large-scale LNG terminal Industry.

The global large scale LNG terminals Industry is segmented based on technology, end user, and geography. On the basis of technology, it is bifurcated into liquefaction and regasification. Liquefaction is further classified into onshore and offshore. Regasification is sub-categorized into onshore and offshore. By end-user, the Industry is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players in this sector involve Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Exxon-Mobil Corporation, Santos Limited, Statoil ASA, Linde AG, Chevron Corporation, PETRONAS, Cameron LNG, Gazprom, and BP.

Large-scale LNG Terminals Industry Segmentation:

Large-scale LNG Terminals Industry Overview, By Technology

Liquefaction

Onshore

Offshore

Regasification

Onshore

Offshore

Large-scale LNG Terminals Industry Overview, By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Large-scale LNG Terminals Industry Overview, By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

