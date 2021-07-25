Location Analytic Market is Projected to Attain Substantial Absolute $ Opportunity in Terms of Value Through 2026
Global Location Analytic is valued approximately USD 9.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Location analytics can be defined as the methodology to detect location or geography of business-based data. It allows companies and organizations to merge 3-D data with conventional BI data. This spatial data is collected using various data sources such as cameras, sensors mobile devices, global positioning systems (GPS), and social media channels. Location-based analytics help in collecting location-centric data, which guide in making strategic business decisions. Location analytics includes interpretation and analysis of estimated information with its location or geographical component.
Location analytics is also used for predictive analysis, increasing adoption by small and medium enterprises and for market intelligence, which enhance the growth of market globally. The rising demand for location data by military of any country to identify the exact location of troops and opponent activities on a map, helping in making better decisions and present strategic advantages. The growing large volume of data through connected devices are leading to increased use of location analytics solutions over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Location Analytic is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Europe is the leading region across the world. Factors such as, rising population & urbanization, rapid industrialization, increase in disposable income, enabling organization to make better decisions about customers, suppliers and asset location, witnessed to expand the growth of Location Analytic market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
SAAS Institute
ESRI
Oracle
Pitney Bowes
Microsoft
Galigeo
Cisco Systems
IBM
Purple
GeoMobyl
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solutions
Services
By Solution:
Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding
Data Integration and ETL
Reporting and Visualization
Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis
Others
By Service:
Consulting
Integration and Deployment
Support and Maintenance
By Application:
Risk Management
Emergency Response Management
Customer Experience Management
Remote Monitoring
Supply chain Planning and Optimization
Sales and Marketing Optimization
Others
By Vertical:
Retail,
Manufacturing
Government & Defence
Media & Entertainment
Transportation & Logistics
Energy & Utilities
others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
