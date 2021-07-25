Massive Growth on Biotechnology Market 2019 with Opportunity Assessments Leading Industry Players Involved- Danaher, QIAGEN, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Illumina

This market research report provides a big picture on “Biotechnology Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Biotechnology Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

The biotechnology market is aimed to describe, define and estimate the forecast for market size of the biotechnology till 2025. The report strategically analyzes macro and micro-markets to entail the major factors impacting the growth of the global biotechnology market. The market report for biotechnology is appropriate to cater the needs and demands of various stakeholders that include pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical companies in the form of research services.

Every crucial and decisive detail for the development of the market and the restraining factors that may hamper the market in near future is mentioned with solutions in the report. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Biotechnology Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Biotechnology in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Biotechnology market.

Companies Mentioned:-

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher, QIAGEN, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc. and among others among others.

The global biotechnology market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for biotechnology was valued at USD 218,012.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 471,336.4 Mn by 2025.

The market for Biotechnology is expected to grow, owing to factors such as extensive usage of the products for the management of compound used in drug discovery, genetic studies are rising at a fast speed In addition, growth of bio banking sector and rapid development in biopharmaceutical industry is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The biotechnology market segment by technology into DNA sequencing, fermentation, cell based assay, nanotechnology, chromatography, PCR technology, tissue engineering & regeneration and other technologies. The biotechnology by type, the dominance of DNA sequencing segment attributes to basic and applied research studies and its applications. The technique helps to target the specific gene that can be used to design the drugs for the specific genetic diseases. Moreover, the DNA sequencing is used for the genetic testing for the paternity and other family relationship. Many companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA and Illumina, Inc. offer various kits and reagents for the DNA sequencing technique. Thus, the advantages offered by DNA sequencing and their use in the above mentioned applications are expected to robust the growth of the segment in the forecast period.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends and restrictions of the segments and sub-segments are mentioned in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Biotechnology market.

The rising future conferences and workshops is also anticipated to propel the growth of the biotechnology market in the forecast period. The conferences is the excellent opportunity for the envoys from institutes and universities to interact with the world-class scientists, researchers to discuss the major topics related to current scenario of biotechnology including pharmaceutical biotechnology in healthcare, industrial and microbial biotechnology, food biotechnology, agriculture biotechnology, plant biotechnology, animal biotechnology, environmental biotechnology and nanobiotechnology including their applications. For instance, in October 2018, Conference Series LLC Ltd announce to organize the 21st Euro Biotechnology Conferences in Moscow, Russia to focus on to provide an international forum for the distribution of research, new ideas and practical development to the researchers, professors and business giants across the globe.

