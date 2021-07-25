Medical Spa Market Expected to Reach $27,566 million by 2025 | Allure, Biovital, Canyon Ranch, Chiva Som, Clinique La Prairie, Hyatt, Sciton,True Skin Care Center, Vilalara Longevity Thalassa, Westchase Medspa

The Global Medical Spa Market was valued at $11,063 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $27,566 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Medical spas, also known as medispas, are a unique blend of medicine and aesthetics. They offer quality cosmetic treatments in a relaxing environment, which are medically recommended and supervised. Several skin care treatments are conducted in medical spas, such as Botox injections, anti-wrinkle and fine-line reduction treatments, acne therapy, fillers, and latest laser procedures. All these affirmed therapies are cosmetic and primarily intended for rejuvenating or enhancing an individual’s appearance. In addition, anti-ageing and non-surgical lifts, which were previously available only in a physician’s clinic, are now easily available in medispas. Further, medispas have been gaining popularity because consumers have been increasingly opting for cosmetic or spa treatments, which are medically supervised and also more reliable.

Rise in incidence of skin damage, changes in lifestyle, growth in adoption of non-invasive procedures, increase in demand for the aesthetic industry, and cost-effective procedures are the major factors that drive the growth of the global medical spa market. In addition, upsurge in disposable incomes and expansion of medical tourism in the developing economies with lucrative services boost the market growth. However, low penetration in the developed and underdeveloped countries and high cost of skilled therapy professionals restrain the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancement in medical treatments conducted in medispas, such as laser technology, dermal fillers, cellfina, ultra-therapy, and others, are expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

The global medical spa market is segmented on the basis of service and region. According to service, the market is characterized into body shaping, hair removal, facial treatment, tattoo removal, scar & striae, and vascular lesion. Considering the region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global medical spa market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A holistic quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2025 is provided to enable the stakeholders to leverage the existing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to determine the viability of the products and technologies used globally.

The key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Medical Spa Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Medical Spa Market- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Medical Spa Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Medical Spa Market Overview

5.2 Global Medical Spa Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Medical Spa Market

