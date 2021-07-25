Mica Market Expected to Reach $840.36 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% – Daruka Minerals, Mica, Santa Fe Gold, CVC, Gunpatroy, Krishna, Yashoda Mica, BASF

According to Publisher, the Global Mica Market is accounted for $515.13 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $840.36 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from numerous industries such as cosmetics, plastics, construction, electronics, paints and coatings and rubber industry is the key driving factors for the market growth. However, suppositions that exposure to mica can lead to lung-related inflammations and diseases is hampering the market.

Mica is mainly used as insulator, pigment extender, and filler in electronics, paints & coatings, construction, cosmetics, and other industries. It is light, relatively soft and flexible kind of product with dielectric, hydrophilic, insulating, and elastic properties. It occurs in various forms and grades. It is manufactured as a byproduct from the mining of feldspar. It has a unique characteristic when it is exposed to temperature and moisture.

By end user, paints & coatings segment is driven by due to the extended shelf life and enhance the intensity and brightness of colored pigments. By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market due to increasing demand for mica in industries such as electronics, paints and coatings and construction has been the key to the important consumption of mica in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Mica Market include Daruka Minerals, Mica Manufacturing Co. Pvt. Ltd., Santa Fe Gold Corporation, CVC Mining Company, Gunpatroy Private Limited, Krishna Mining Company, The Premier Mica Company, Asheville-Schoonmaker Mica Company, Sichuan Meifeng Mica Industry Co. Ltd., Yashoda Mica And Mining Pvt. Ltd, BASF Catalysts LLC, Cogebi N.V., Cleveland Mica Company and Franklin Industrial Minerals Co.

