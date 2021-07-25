Network Security Policy Management Market Witness Highest Growth in near future| AlgoSec, Check Point Software Technologies, FireMon, Forcepoint, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks

Network security policies are the practices, rules and guidelines an organization follows to safeguard, control, manage and supervise the information flow and user access in the organization network. Network security policy management helps to analyze the risk and vulnerability due to limited visibility and control over large networks spanning on physical and cloud platform. These policies are carefully developed, evaluated and reviewed on a regular basis in order keep the network system secured and managed.

Top Key Players: AlgoSec Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., FireMon, LLC., Forcepoint LLC., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.

The global network security policy management market is growing because of driving factors like focus on digital business risk, and addressing the need for building a detection and response capabilities. However, lack and limited awareness of about cyber threats in some developing region is a factor which is restraining the growth of the network security policy system. The global network security policy management market is deemed to flourish due to increase in ICT spending, rise in adaptation of cloud-based service, industrial automation, and continuous improvement in IT infrastructure.

The global Network Security Policy Management Market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, solution, end-use and enterprise size model. Based on component, the Market is segmented service and cloud, further the service is segmented as professional service and managed service. On the basis of the deployment model, the Market is segmented into cloud and on-premise, further the cloud is segmented into public, private and hybrid. On the basis of solution model, the Market is segmented into, security policy management, change management system, risk and vulnerability analysis, and application connectivity management.

On the basis of the end-use, the Market is segmented into banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, government, IT and telecommunication, retail, Transportation, energy and utilities and others. On the bases of enterprise size model, the Market is segmented into small and medium size enterprises and large enterprises.

