New Opportunities in Reference Management Tools Market 2019 Growth Overview, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis & Forecast to 2026, Focusing on top key players – Chegg, Citavi, cite4me, Clarivate Analytics, JabRef, Mendeley, Paperpile, ProQuest, Sorc’d, Zotero

The Reference Management Tools assist organizations in creating and managing reference database. The process saves significant time and reduces human effort. Increasing demand from research laboratories is expected to create a favorable market landscape. The software tools are increasingly being utilized for organized collection and bibliographic references.

The reference management tools market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of cloud based solutions. Ease and flexibility associated with the management tools is further likely to propel the market growth. Large number of corporate, government, and academic institutions are expected to shift to the reference management tools in recent years.

Key players profiled in the report include Chegg, Inc. (EasyBib), Citavi, cite4me, Clarivate Analytics (EndNote), JabRef, Mendeley, Paperpile, ProQuest LLC, Sorc’d, Zotero

The “Global Reference Management Tools Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of reference management tools market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global reference management tools market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading reference management tools market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global reference management tools market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as cloud based and web based. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as academic, government, and corporate.

