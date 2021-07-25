Online Education Market Growth & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players forecast to 2025

The report presents complete overview of the Online Education market, starting from basic it goes into each and every detail. It also provides information on the current situation of the market by analyzing various parameters like Growth rate, latest trends and Opportunity.

The market is mainly driven owing to growth in acceptance of distance learning courses and constant enhancements in the artificial intelligence arena in both developed & developing countries. Additionally, rising implementation of cloud-based solutions and improvements in IT security across the world is further aiding the growth of the market. Besides this, growing adoption of smartphones coupled with internet connectivity, and initiatives taken by governments to promote online education are likely to supplement the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, lack of knowledge about online education in some of the regions, and availability of free courses on the internet are expected to hamper the market growth.

The leading Market players mainly include-

BYJU,S

Dexler Education

Educomp Solutions

IGNOU

NIIT

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Content

Services

By Learning Type:

Synchronous Learning

Asynchronous Learning

By End User:

K-12 Education

Higher Education

Industry & Professional

The regional analysis of Online Education Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Online Education Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Online Education market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Online Education Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Online Education Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Online Education Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

