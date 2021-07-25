Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Online Tutoring Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2026 – VIPKid, tutor, Wyzant, TutorMe, EF Education First, Knewton, Club Z! Tutoring

Press Release

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Online Tutoring market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Online Tutoring market.

Major players in the global Online Tutoring market include:
VIPKid
tutor.com
Wyzant
TutorMe
EF Education First
Knewton
Club Z! Tutoring
Revolution Prep
Pearson ELT
Huntington Learning Center
ArborBridge
BenchPrep
C2 Education
Chegg Tutors
Sylvan Learning
Cambly
Kaplan
A Plus-All Subjects Tutoring
Fleet Education Services
QKids

On the basis of types, the Online Tutoring market is primarily split into:
STEM courses
Language courses
Other courses

On the basis of applications, the market covers:
K-12
College Students
In-service Education

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:
United States
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

 Table of Contents:

1 Online Tutoring Market Overview

2 Global Online Tutoring Market Landscape by Player

3 Players Profiles

4 Global Online Tutoring Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5 Global Online Tutoring Market Analysis by Application

6 Global Online Tutoring Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

7 Global Online Tutoring Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

8 Online Tutoring Manufacturing Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Market Dynamics

