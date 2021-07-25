Packaging Robots Market Size, Share, Trends and Future Growth Predictions till 2027| ABB, Brenton Engineering, FANUC, Krones AG, KUKA Roboter, Mitsubishi Electric, Remtec Automation, Robert Bosch, Schneider Electric

Packaging robots across the industry are used for a wide array of functions including container cleaning, canning, forming and filling, bagging, unpacking and packing, bottling, sealing, inspection and check weighing; shrink film, wrapping and heat sealing and similar applications. The rise in the demand for packaging robots is largely driven by the burgeoning demand of consumer goods, development of energy efficient automation solutions and increased advent of industrial automation.

Top Key Players: ABB Ltd., Brenton Engineering, FANUC Corporation, Krones AG, KUKA Roboter GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Remtec Automation, LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric, Yaskawa America.

Exponentially increased demand for the packaging automation and rising consumer goods demand has provided packaging equipment market a noteworthy thrust. As the global economic scenario continues to enhance, the manufacturing industries would persistently be under the pressure to deliver the dramatically growing consumer demands, the trend is therefore expected to subsequently increase the demand for packaging robots.

The global Packaging Robots market is segmented on the basis of application and industry vertical. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Palletizing-Depalletizing and Others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Electronics and Others.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

