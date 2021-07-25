Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Analysis 2019 | Rising Investments in Healthcare and Expansions by Most Eminent Players Globally | Forecast Report by 2026

Global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market is valued approximately at USD 1.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Pharmaceutical processing seals are widely used in the pharmaceutical industry for manufacturing different equipment such as elastomers seals, gaskets, diaphragms, O-rings and more. Thus, growing demand for pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment owing to increasing healthcare industry and consumption of drugs are key driving factors of market growth. Growing healthcare sector is expected to increase the demand for pharmaceutical equipment hence contributing towards market growth. For instance, as per India Brand Equity Foundation, India healthcare industry is poised to reach $280 billion by 2020. Further, increasing demand for Over the Counter(OTC) drugs coupled with increasing incidences of chronic disorders are further contributing towards market growth. However, growing preference for refurbished equipment is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Trelleborg

Freudenberg Group

Flowserve Corporation

James Walker

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Garlock

John Crane

Idex Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials

The regional analysis of global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population and huge consumption of pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing production of pharmaceutical equipment and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pharmaceutical Processing Seals market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Metals

PTFE

Nitrile Rubber

Silicone

EPDM

Other

By Type :

Ring Seals

Gaskets

Lip Seals

D Seals

By Application

Manufacturing Equipment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

