Point-of-Use Water Treatment Market Growth Factors Driven by Dynamics, Forecast Benefits and Business Opportunities to 2026

Global point-of-use water treatment market is valued at approximately USD 20 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a rate of more than 10.5 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Key drivers of the point-of-use water treatment market include increasing demand for clean drinking water, advancements in the water treatment industry, increase in water contamination coupled with growing awareness about the benefits of point-of-use water treatment. According to Water Organization report 2018, in Brazil, more than 5 million people lack access to safe water. Similarly, according to Eco-Generation Organization, in 2017, in Argentina more than 11% population in the country did not had access to clean water due to water pollution and lack of water treatment infrastructure. Thus, growing water contamination owing to discharge of industrial waste and other waste in the water bodies thus resulting in lack of access to clean water is driving the demand for point-of-use water treatment market. Furthermore, scarcity of clean water is expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the point-of-use water treatment market across the globe. However, high installation and operational cost act as a key restraint for the market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International

Pentair

Panasonic Corporation

Unilever

LG Electronics

Coway

Best Water Technology (BWT)

Toray Industries

Alticor

Brita Group

3M

Ge Appliances

DowDuPont

A.O. Smith Corporation

Eco water Systems

