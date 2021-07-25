Resorcinol Industry 2019: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Indspec Chemical, Sumitomo, Aldon, Aminochem and more…
Resorcinol (orresorcin, 1,3-Benzenediol) is a benzenediol(m-dihydroxybenzene). Asia-Pacific held the largest regional market for resorcinol in 2017. This report focuses on Resorcinol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Resorcinol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Resorcinol in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Resorcinol manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
INDSPEC Chemical Corporation (US)
Sumitomo Chemical Co. (Japan)
Aldon Corporation
AminoChem
Atul Ltd
Deepak Nitrite Ltd
Dynea
Jay Organics
Mitsui Chemicals
Napp Technologies
Sigma-Aldrich
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Lower than 99%
99% and the above
Segment by Application
Rubber products
Wood adhesives
UV stabilizers
Flame retardants
Others
