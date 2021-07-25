Resorcinol Industry 2019: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Indspec Chemical, Sumitomo, Aldon, Aminochem and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Resorcinol Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Resorcinol (orresorcin, 1,3-Benzenediol) is a benzenediol(m-dihydroxybenzene). Asia-Pacific held the largest regional market for resorcinol in 2017. This report focuses on Resorcinol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Resorcinol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Resorcinol in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Resorcinol manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

INDSPEC Chemical Corporation (US)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. (Japan)

Aldon Corporation

AminoChem

Atul Ltd

Deepak Nitrite Ltd

Dynea

Jay Organics

Mitsui Chemicals

Napp Technologies

Sigma-Aldrich

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Lower than 99%

99% and the above

Segment by Application

Rubber products

Wood adhesives

UV stabilizers

Flame retardants

Others



