Shelf-life Testing Market Insight 2019: Industry Overview, Competitive Players & Forecast 2027

About Shelf-life Testing Market:

Shelf-life denotes that particular time during which a product remains effective and free from deterioration, and thus saleable without becoming unfit for use, consumption, or sale. Shelf-life testing done in a laboratory to determine the food products expectant shelf-life within which the product should be consumed. This test also makes the product microbiologically safe. Shelf-life testing reduces the risk of product recalls. It also identifies the causes of reduced shelf life and helps to improve the products, processes and ultimately profitability.

Shelf-life Testing Market with key Manufacturers:

Agrifood Technology

ALS Limited

AsureQuality Limited

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc

Microchem Lab Services (Pty) Ltd

R J Hill Laboratories Limited

SCS Global Services

SGS SA

Symbio Laboratories

Segmentation of Global Shelf-life Testing Market:

The global shelf-life testing market is segmented on the basis of parameter, food tested, method and technology. Based on parameter, the market is segmented into microbial contamination, rancidity, nutrient stability, organoleptic properties and others. On the basis of the food tested the market is segmented into packaged food, beverages, bakery & confectionery products, meat & meat products, dairy, dairy products, and desserts, processed fruits & vegetables and others. On the basis of the method the market is segmented into real-time shelf life testing and accelerated shelf-life testing. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into equipment- & kit-based and manual tests.

