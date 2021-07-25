Smart Pole Market Investigation & Development Forecast during 2019–2027| Philips Lighting Holding, GE Lighting, Hubbell, Cree, Eaton, Acuity Brands, SAPA Group, Maven Systems

Smart pole also known as intelligent lighting pole, unlike conventional light pole a smart pole is fully equipped and integrated with various other devices like Wi-Fi router, Bluetooth hub, cameras, charging points, LED information display, RFID, solar panel, SOS or emergency call both and various sensors like light, motion, temperature, noise, and air pollution etc. The smart pole is energy efficient also as it utilizes solar panel for energy generation. The smart poles are successfully emerging in developing countries and have acquired a key position in countries like India where the government is focusing on its “Smart Cities Initiatives.” The smart pole market is growing in developed countries with government’s aim to improve the public experience. The Smart poles popularity is increasing rapidly due to its ability of multifunctioning, which in turn is helping the government and other private sector players to address the urban problems with ease.

Market Dynamics

The global smart pole market is deemed to witness high growth due to driving factors such as the need for energy efficiency pole lighting system, increasing government initiatives for smart cities, advantage of preventing of traffic jams and accidents, real-time report, analysis and controllability. However, high cost of installation and maintenance hampering the growth of Smart Pole market. The smart pole can be considered a major milestone in industry as it would create ample opportunities for the players engaged in in the field of street light system, smart devices, internet connectivity, communication devices, and others in forthcoming future.

Top Key Players are including in this report: Philips Lighting Holding B.V., GE Lighting Co. Ltd, Hubbell Incorporated, Cree, Inc., Eaton Corporation, Acuity Brands Inc., SAPA Group, Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd., Zumtobel Group, Lumca Inc.

The global Smart Pole Market is segmented on the basis of technology, type and geography. The global Smart Pole Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global smart pole market is segmented on the basis of offering, type and application model. Based on offering, the market is segmented into component, software, and service, further component is divided into lighting lamp, pole bracket and pole body, communication device, ballast, lamp controller, others (Sensor, Camera, Speaker, EV Charger); and further service is divided into installation and maintenance. On the basis of the type the market is segmented into new installation and retrofit. On the basis of application model, the market is segmented into, highways and roadways, public place, railways and harbors and others.

