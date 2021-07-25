Social Media Analytics Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By IBM, Adobe Systems, SAS Institute, Clarabridge, Netbase, Brandwatch, Talkwalker, Gooddata

Social Media Analytics Market valued approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25.3% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

The market growth is attributed to rising focus of organizations to analyze market and competitive landscape, increasing engagement of users through social media, need to leverage available consumer data on social media to understand consumer behavior. However, the market growth is restricted by lack of standard measures for social media analytics.

On the basis of Application, the global social media analytics market is segmented into Sales and Marketing, Customer Experience Management, Competitive Intelligence, Risk Management and Fraud Detection, Public Safety and Law Enforcement. Currently the market is dominated by the sales and marketing management application. However, over the forecast period Competitive Intelligence and Risk Management and Fraud Detection applications are expected to witness significant growth opportunities over the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Oracle, Salesforce, IBM, Adobe Systems, SAS Institute, Clarabridge, Netbase, Brandwatch, Talkwalker, Gooddata, Crimson Hexagon, Simply Measured,Sysomos Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Analytics Types

– Predictive Analytics

– Prescriptive Analytics

– Diagnostics Analytics

– Descriptive Analytics

By Application:

– Sales and Marketing

– Customer Experience Management

– Competitive Intelligence

– Risk Management and Fraud Detection

– Public Safety and Law Enforcement

– Others

By Industry Vertical:

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

– Telecommunication and IT

– Retail and Commerce

– Healthcare and Life Science

– Manufacturing

– Government and Defense

– Energy and Utilities

– Media and Entertainment

– Travel and Hospitality

– Transportation and Logistics

– Others

By Regions:

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of the World

