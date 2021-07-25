Synthetic Paper Market Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Industry Demand, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of the Synthetic Paper Market with detailed market segmentation by product, application and geography. The global synthetic paper market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading synthetic paper market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key synthetic paper companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- B & F Plastics, Inc., Cosmo Films Ltd., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Granwell Products, Inc., Jindal Poly Films Limited, PPG Industries, Inc., Sihl Inc., TechNova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Transcendia, Inc. and Others

Synthetic paper is manufactured using synthetic resin derived from petroleum. It has properties similar to those of any thermoplastic film and looks almost like a regular paper produced from wood pulp. It has become a popular printing medium for photo printing, posters, banners and indoor advertisements. Synthetic papers being water-proof and durable provide different functionalities in packaging and labeling applications for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverage and other end-user industries.

The synthetic paper market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands for eco-friendly and energy efficient products coupled with the growth of the label industry. The growing popularity of blister packaging and folding cartons from the rapidly growing packaging industry further boost the growth of the synthetic paper market. However, fluctuating raw material prices are likely to hamper market growth. Nonetheless, growing concerns against deforestation and developments in printing and packaging technologies offer significant growth opportunities for the synthetic paper market and the key players involved.

The report analyzes factors affecting the synthetic paper market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the synthetic paper market in these regions.

