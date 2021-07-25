Telecommunication Industry will reach USD 23.1 billion by 2025 | T-mobile USA Inc., NIT DOCOMO Inc., Bhutan mobile Ltd., Hawaiian telecom, Softbank telecom Corp., US cellular, new cell Inc., DBA Cellcom

Global Telecommunication industry Market valued approximately USD 17.01 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.45% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Key factors which give growth to the Telecommunication industry market are including, the advanced technology, intense market competition, and high investments in new telecommunication technologies such as wireless communication and satellite. Some of the other factors behind the growth of the market worldwide include affordability of services, innovative services such as e-agriculture and e-education, and demand for high speed internet. On the other hand, the high cost of value-added services may restrict the growth of the market. In addition to this, maintaining security will also pose a challenge.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Intelsat SA, iridium communications Inc., T-mobile USA Inc., NIT DOCOMO Inc., Bhutan mobile Ltd., Hawaiian telecom, Softbank telecom Corp., US cellular, new cell Inc., DBA Cellcom. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

– Cellular

– Pagers

– Others

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

– Rest of the World

