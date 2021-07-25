Threat Intelligence Market Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2025

Global Threat Intelligence Market to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2025.

Global Threat Intelligence Market valued approximately USD 3.02 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.40% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The growing demand for threat intelligence is increasing owing to rise in cyber-crime, threat breaches and growing numbers of sophisticated attacks in leading security conscious sectors. Moreover, the breaches in most of the organizations have a financial or espionage motive which results in disruption of business and has become a major concern for them which is expected to contribute to demand of threat intelligence solutions and services immensely.

Threat intelligence incident forensics is expected to gain traction over the forecast period. The application of incident forensics initiates actionable security during breach through predictive and reactive analysis. Further, its application investigates the root causes of the breach and contains the damage of an attack. An organization lacking to incorporate advanced intelligence system might pose as a key determinant that significantly affects the mass adoption of incident forensics solution.

The regional analysis of Global Threat Intelligence Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Some of the leading market players include Dell Technologies, Inc, Fireeye, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc, Logrhythm, Inc., Mcafee LLC, Optiv Security, Inc, Symantec Corporation, Webroot Inc., Checkpoint Software Technology and so on.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution

– Siem

– Log Management

– IAM

– SVM

– Risk Management

– Incident Forencsics

By Service:

– Managed Service

– Professional Service

By Deployment Mode:

– On Cloud

– On Premises

By Organization Size:

– SMEs

– Large Enterprises

By Vertical

– Government

– BFSI

– IT & Telecom

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Transportation

– Energy & Utilities

– Manufacturing

– Education

