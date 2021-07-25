Warehouse racking Market Overview and Scope by 2025
Warehouse racking is a system that is designed for storage of materials in warehouse. Basically, racking is a steel structure that includes beams, metal frames, and connectors. Methods such as welding, clipping, and bolting are used to assemble and construct warehouse racking systems. These racking systems are available in different width and sizes to support the material or object placed on it for storage purpose. Generally, these racking systems are used for high-density storage and bulk warehouse. Racking systems serve warehouses of retail centers, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers.
The organization of goods or materials became easy in storage facility of respective companies, owing to the warehouse pallet system. The multiple levels of racking offer extra space for storage. In other words, the warehouse racking allows the companies to utilize its vertical space instead of floor space. Such factors are anticipated to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the industry players. However, budget constraints of smaller firms are expected to hamper the growth of the warehouse racking industry. New innovations can provide numerous future opportunities for the industry growth. For instance, voestalpine Krems Finaltechnik GmbH introduced a new concept of warehouse racking systems called mobile pallet rack solution, which is different from traditional warehousing systems. These racking systems offer extensive storage capacity within a limited space suitable for goods with a low fluctuation rate.
The global warehouse racking industry is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the industry is classified into selective pallet rack, double deep, back racking, pallet flow rack, drive-in/drive-thru rack, and others. Based on application, the industry is divided into automotive, food and beverage, retail, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.
The key players operating in the global warehouse racking industry include Constructor Group AS, Daifuku, AK Material Handling Systems, Dematic, DMW&H, EUMER Group, Fives Group,Vanderlande, Interroll Group, and SSI Schaefer.
Warehouse Racking Industry Segmentation:
By Product Type
Selective Pallet Rack
Double Deep
Back Racking
Pallet Flow Rack
Drive-In/Drive-Thru Rack
Others
By End User Industry
Automotive
Food & Beverage
Retail
Manufacturing
Warehouse & Logistics
Others
Warehouse Racking Industry Overview, by Region
North America
USA
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
APAC
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
