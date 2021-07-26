5G IoT Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2024 | Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Huawei (China), AT&T (US), Verizon (US), Sprint (US), Telefonica (Spain), BT Group (UK), Vodafone (UK), Telstra (Australia)

Global 5G IoT Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of 5G IoT market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The advent of 5G and the increasing number of connected devices have opened up new horizons for the internet of things. As the industrial revolution, industry 4.0 is gaining traction, a large number of sectors are ready to exploit the potential of 5G. The key players of 5G IoT are increasingly invested towards providing the right services to expand their business reach.

The 5G IoT market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising data traffic coupled with an increasing number of connected IoT devices. Moreover, increasing demand for low latency connectivity is likely to propel market growth. However, government regulations and issues concerning global spectrum are significant challenges for the growth of the 5G IoT market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing number of cloud services is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the 5G IoT market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Huawei (China), AT&T (US), Verizon (US), Sprint (US), Telefonica (Spain), BT Group (UK), Vodafone (UK), Telstra (Australia), Etisalat (UAE), Telus (Canada), Bell Canada (Canada), Singtel (Singapore), Rogers (Canada)

This study considers the 5G IoT value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Short-Range IoT Devices

Wide-Range IoT Devices

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Government

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 5G IoT market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of 5G IoT market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 5G IoT players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 5G IoT with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of 5G IoT submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global 5G IoT Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global 5G IoT by Players

4 5G IoT by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global 5G IoT Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Ericsson (Sweden)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 5G IoT Product Offered

11.1.3 Ericsson (Sweden) 5G IoT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Ericsson (Sweden) News

11.2 Nokia (Finland)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 5G IoT Product Offered

11.2.3 Nokia (Finland) 5G IoT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Nokia (Finland) News

11.3 Huawei (China)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 5G IoT Product Offered

11.3.3 Huawei (China) 5G IoT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Huawei (China) News

11.4 AT&T (US)

