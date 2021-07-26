Actuator and Valve Market Global Industry Analysis 2018 – 2025

Global Actuator and Valve Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Actuator and Valve Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the actuator and valves market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the global actuator and valves market based on type, application and geography. Rising demand for regulator valves across various industries such as chemicals, metal and minerals, oil & gas, and water & wastewater are the key factors fueling the growth of the market. The objective to satisfy the end users of the actuator and valve industry and provide them latest models of actuators and valves are the key function of the global actuator and valves market. Increased profitability and improved customer experience and better expertise are the major opportunity for the growth of global actuator and valve market during the forecasted years (2017-2025).

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also by types, by application. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the actuator and valve market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the actuator and valves market.

The report provides the size of the actuator and valves market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global actuator and valves market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been considered in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The actuator and valves market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the global revenue of the actuator and valves market, split into regions. Based on types, application and geographic regions it has been summed up and the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for actuator and valves have been clrearly shown. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of actuator and valves several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

Key players who operates in the global actuator and valve market Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International INC., Flowserve Corporation Business, Rotork, Pentair PLC, General Electric, Siemens AG, Schlumberger Limited, Watts Water Technologies and Neway Valves.

The global Actuator and valve market has been segmented into:

Global Actuator and Valves Market, By Type

• Overview

• Actuator

O Electrical

O Mechanical

O Pneumatic

O Hydraulic

• Valves

O Quarter-turn valve

O Multi turn valve

O Control valve

Global Actuator and Valves Market, By Application

• Overview

• Agriculture

• Water and waste water

• Minerals and metals

• Energy and power

• Oil and gas

• Others

Global Actuator and Valve Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF ACTUATOR AND VALVES MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL ACTUATOR AND VALVES MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL ACTUATOR AND VALVES MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS %, (2017)

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL ACTUATOR AND VALVES MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 ACTUATOR

5.2.1 ELECTRICAL

5.2.2 MECHANICAL

5.2.3 PNEUMATIC

5.2.4 HYDRAULIC

5.3 VALVES

5.3.1 QUARTER-TURN VALVE

5.3.2 MULTI TURN VALVE

5.3.3 CONTROL VALVE

6 GLOBAL ACTUATOR AND VALVES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 AGRICULTURE

6.3 WATER AND WASTE WATER

6.4 MINERALS AND METALS

6.5 ENERGY AND POWER

6.6 OIL AND GAS

6.7 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL ACTUATOR AND VALVES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1 NORTH AMERICA

7.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.1.1.1 DRIVERS

7.1.1.2 RESTRAINTS

7.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

7.1.2 U.S.

7.1.3 CANADA

7.1.4 MEXICO

7.2 EUROPE

7.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.2.1.1 DRIVERS

7.2.1.2 RESTRAINTS

7.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

7.2.2 U.K.

7.2.3 FRANCE

7.2.4 GERMANY

7.2.5 SPAIN

7.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

7.3 ASIA PACIFIC

7.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.3.1.1 DRIVERS

7.3.1.2 RESTRAINTS

7.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

7.3.2 INDIA

7.3.3 CHINA

7.3.4 JAPAN

7.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

7.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

7.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.4.1.1 DRIVERS

7.4.1.2 RESTRAINTS

7.4.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

7.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA

7.4.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

7.5 LATIN AMERICA

7.5.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.5.1.1 DRIVERS

7.5.1.2 RESTRAINTS

7.5.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

7.5.2 BRAZIL

7.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

8 GLOBAL ACTUATOR AND VALVES MARKET, BY COMPANY

8.1 INTRODUCTION

8.2 EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

8.2.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

8.2.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

8.2.3 KEY STRATEGY

8.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

8.2.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

Continued…..

