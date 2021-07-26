Advanced Distributed Management System Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2019 to 2025 | Industry Key Players – General Electric Company, Oracle, Survalent, ABB , Siemens, Open Systems International, Advanced Control Systems, Schneider Electric and Indra Sistemas.

Advanced Distributed Management System Market – Report Description

Advanced Distributed Management System (ADMS) is a software platform that supports the full suite of optimization and distribution management. This system comprises of functions that automate outage restoration and optimize the performance of the distribution grid.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Advanced Distributed Management System Market along with detailed segmentation of market by type, vertical, and five major geographical regions. Global Advanced Distributed Management System market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period owing increased need for energy and cost efficiency as well as strict regulations for carbon savings by several governments across the globe.

Key players profiled in the report include General Electric Company, Oracle Corporation, Survalent Technology, ABB Group, Siemens AG, Open Systems International, Inc., Advanced Control Systems, Schneider Electric SE and Indra Sistemas.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

– To provide overview of the global Advanced Distributed Management System market

– To analyze and forecast the global Advanced Distributed Management System market on the basis of type and vertical.

– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Advanced Distributed Management System market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub – segmented across respective major countries.

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

– To profiles key Advanced Distributed Management System players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Advanced Distributed Management System Market Landscape

4 Advanced Distributed Management System Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Advanced Distributed Management System Market Analysis – Global

6 Advanced Distributed Management System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Types

7 Advanced Distributed Management System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Vertical

8 Advanced Distributed Management System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

9 Industry Landscape

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Advanced Distributed Management System Market, Key Company Profiles

11.1 General Electric Company

11.2 Oracle Corporation

11.3 Survalent Technology

11.4 ABB Group

11.5 Siemens AG

11.6 Open Systems International, Inc.

11.7 Advanced Control Systems

11.8 Schneider Electric SE

11.9 Indra Sistemas

11.10 Etap/Operation Technology, Inc.

12 Appendix

