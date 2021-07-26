Allergy Treatment Market Expected to Reach $40,360 Million By 2025 – Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, Allergy Therapeutics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck, ALK-Abell, Sallergenes Greer, Allergan, Sanofi, Johnson

The Global Allergy Treatment Market was valued at $24,653 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $40,360 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Allergy is a major health concern across the globe. An allergic reaction is a hypersensitive response of the immune system to the allergens present in the environment. Substances or allergens, which are more potent to cause an allergic reaction include mold, grass, pollen grains, peanut, egg, soy, and others. In addition, according to the WHO, by 2050, 1 in 2 people are expected to suffer from allergies. Further, the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology concluded that the rise in prevalence of allergies in the industrialized world is estimated to continue for more than 50 years worldwide. This is predicted to boost the growth of the allergy treatment market.

Rise in preference toward over-the-counter drugs for allergy treatment and surge in self-medication by consumers are the major factors that drive the market growth. In addition, innovative developments in the field of allergy Immunotherapy (AIT) such as advent of sub-lingual, allergen specific Immunotherapy, further accelerate the growth of the global allergy treatment market. However, increased preference toward the use of Biosimilars to treat allergies and safety & efficacy concerns regarding the side effects of anti-allergy drugs are anticipated to hamper the growth of the allergy treatment market. On the contrary, increased R&D investments by the manufacturers toward the development of novel anti-allergy treatment medications is expected to create lucrative opportunities in future.

The global allergy treatment market is segmented based on type, treatment, dosage form, and distribution channels. Based on type, the market is divided into eye allergy, skin allergy, food allergy, rhinitis, asthma, and others. Based on treatment, the market is bifurcated into anti-allergy drugs and immunotherapy. Based on dosage form, it is classified into oral, intranasal, inhalers, and others. Based on distribution channel, it is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online retailers, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

