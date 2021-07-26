Antifreeze Market Set to Grow according To Forecasts – Key Player Royal Dutch Shell, BASF SE, KMCO, CCI Corporation and SONAX

The Insight Partners has published a new research report on Global Antifreeze Market sizes, upcoming industry trends and growth opportunity through 2019-2027. This study comprises of prominent data which makes it a beneficial source for investors, analysts and industry experts to acquire necessary knowledge associated to the fundamental market trends, opportunities and growth drivers. The Antifreeze Industry Key Manufacturer, to describe, define and analyze the value, market share, trends, market demand, research, competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years.

Antifreeze or any other substances help to lower the freezing point of water to help to regulate the engine during extreme temperatures such as protecting a system from the ill effects of ice formation. An antifreeze is also known as, engine coolant which is made up of ethylene glycol, propylene glycol, and methanol, added to the water in automobile cooling systems to prevent damage to radiators. The propylene glycol is also used in some foods and cosmetics.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

1. Royal Dutch Shell plc

2. BASF SE

3. KMCO LLC

4. CCI Corporation

5. SONAX

6. Recochem Corporation

7. OLD WORLD INDUSTRIES, LLC

8. Paras Lubricants Ltd.

9. AMSOIL INC.

10. CRP Industries Inc.

The global antifreeze market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, and application. On the basis of product, the antifreeze market is segmented as, glycerin based antifreeze, propylene glycol based antifreeze, and ethylene glycol based antifreeze. Based on the technology, the market is classified as, hybrid organic acid technology (HOAT), inorganic acid technology antifreeze (IAT), and organic acid technology antifreeze (OAT). On the basis of application, the antifreeze market is categorized as, industrial heat transfer & cooling system, aerospace, and automobile.

The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Antifreeze Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

