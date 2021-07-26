Application Gateway Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2027 | Aculab, Barracuda Networks, Citrix Systems, F5 Networks, Forcepoint (Raytheon), Imperva,  Microsoft Corporation, Orange Business Services

Application Gateway Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Solution, Services); Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises); Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Others) and Geography

An application gateway orapplication level gateway (ALG) is a firewall proxy which provides network security. It filters incoming node traffic to certain specifications which mean that only transmitted network application data is filtered.

Application gateway, also known as, application proxy or application-level proxy denotes an application program that runs on a firewall system between two networks. It is considered a highly secure method of firewall protection and fulfills the application layer security requirements of government, public sector, and corporates. The North American region is expected to dominate the market on account of the rapid adoption of the latest cybersecurity solutions. Emerging economies, such as China and India in the Asia Pacific Region, are likely to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Aculab, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Forcepoint (Raytheon), Imperva, Microsoft Corporation, Orange Business Services, SAP SE, Zscaler, Inc.

The application gateway market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the forecast period on account of growing number of different application-layer attacks. Lack of mandatory regulations for information security may, however, restrain the growth of the application gateway market during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing adoption of software-defined network technologies is likely to create opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The global application gateway market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail, government and public sector, healthcare, and others.

