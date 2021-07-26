Asia Pacific Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities by Analog Devices, Cirrus Logic, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology, ON Semiconductor

The Asia Pacific analog-to-digital converter market accounted for US$ 761.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 1,512.9 Mn in 2027. The increase in the demand for high-resolution content and growing demand for advancements in the data acquisition arena are boosting the analog-to-digital converter market growth.

Asia Pacific Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., Maxim Integrated, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Rohm Co., Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Sony Corporation, and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

the increasing technological developments in the automotive industry is expected to boost the analog-to-digital converter market. Asia is on track when it comes to deployment of 5G. Asian countries are developing new strategies and are ready to deploy the same. The region has witnessed several pilot demonstration related to 5G. Various telecom operators have taken initiatives to propel the demand for 5G. The percentage of 5G trials conducted in the Asia Pacific nearly account for half of the world trials.

Asia Pacific Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Segment by Product Type: Integrating ADC, Delta- Sigma ADC, Successive Approximation ADC, Ramp ADC, Others.

Asia Pacific Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Segment by Applications: Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Others.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Resolution: 8-bit, 10-bit, 12-bit, 14-bit, 16-bit, Others.

