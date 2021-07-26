Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market to Witness Growth Acceleration during 2017-2025 | Key Players – PIPS Technology , Siemens AG, COBAN Technologies, ARH , Tattile , CA Traffic

Automatic Number Plate Recognition market is expected to grow from US$ 669.17 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1,654.35 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.0% between 2017 and 2025.

The automatic number plate recognition market is expected to exhibit high growth in near future across the globe, some of the major driving factors contributing the growth are rising acceptance of smart parking concept in developed as well as developing countries and infrastructure growth in emerging countries. However, development of shared platform for exchange of data from distinct sources and technological advancements some of future trends of automatic number plate recognition market during the forecast period.

The emergence of Automatic Number Plate Recognition concept was mainly focused upon monitoring the vehicles. Various countries of the world face crimes of several types and vehicular based crimes were on the rise due to ease of escape through vehicles. Curbing of such crimes had become necessary and hence the use of ANPR systems integrated into the security systems have proved to be of great use. Also, Governments around the world have laid down various regulations regarding the speed limits and car ownerships with a view to control traffic congestion problems and air pollution problems especially in metropolitan areas. Thus, keeping a check on these regulations is well supported with the use of ANPR cameras and as a result their market is witnessing traction in adoptions.

Major Key Players of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market are:

PIPS Technology , Siemens AG, COBAN Technologies, ARH , Tattile , CA Traffic Limited, Vysionics Intelligent Traffic Solutions Ltd., Quercus Technologies, Q-Free ASA, ELSAG North America LLC, Bosch Security Systems, NDI Recognition Systems Ltd., Genetec Inc., among others

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Major Types of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) covered are:

Mobile

Portable ANPR

Fixed ANPR

Major Applications of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) covered are:

Vehicle Parking

Traffic Management

Security & Surveillance and Toll Enforcement

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

