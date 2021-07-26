Automotive Balance Shaft Market Riding High Growth on Top Players, Emerging Trends to Foray into Global Industry in 2019

Eccentric weighted shaft is known to offset vibrations in an engine design not immanently balanced. Furthermore, the shaft vibrates and rotates in a way that can lower the vibration. These shafts are the most complicated parts that need to be developed precisely to ensure its compatibility with the automobile engine.

Rise in demand for the Inline-4 Cylinder Engine especially in the Asia-Pacific region has played a vital role drive the automotive balance shaft market. Further, the need for eco-friendly automobiles is on an increase, owing to the strict government emission policies. However, demand for electric vehicle has hampered the automotive balance shaft market growth to a greater extent. On the other hand, pressure over the manufacturers to integrate balance shafts in automobiles to provide engines with reduced vibration, noise, and vibration is projected to create greater opportunities for the automotive balance shaft market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.,

LACO,

Mitec-jebsen Automotive Systems (Dalian) Co Ltd,

Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd.,

Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co., Ltd.,

Otics Corporation,

Sansera Engineering Pvt. Ltd,

SHW AG,

SKF Group AB,

TFO Corporation.

The automobile balance shaft market is segmented based on engine type, manufacturing process, vehicle type, and geography. The engine type covered in the market research report include Inline-3 Cylinder Engine, Inline-4 Cylinder Engine, Inline-5 Cylinder Engine, and V6 engine. The manufacturing processes discussed in the study are forged and cast processes. The types of vehicle are passenger cars, light commercial vehicle (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV). The regions considered in the study are North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global automotive balance shaft market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2016 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the automotive balance shaft industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Manufacturing Process

Forged

Cast

By Engine Type

Inline-3 Cylinder Engine

Inline-4 Cylinder Engine

Inline-5 Cylinder Engine

V-6 Engine

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

