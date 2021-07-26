Automotive RADAR Market Outlook to 2025 | Continental, Denso, Robert Bosch, HELLA KGaA Hueck, Valeo, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI), Infineon Technologies, Analog Devices

Automotive RADAR system plays a vital role in advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) by continuously sensing the distance between vehicles in real-time, improving driving efficiency and increasing safety. These system are mainly used for preventing and alerting vehicle from collision detection, warning and mitigation. The boosting demand for advanced innovative features such as travel control will escalate the demand for automotive RADARs and also these systems will minimize human errors while driving which will decrease the frequency of road accidents. All these drivers will increase the demand of automotive RADAR systems.

The factor that can act as a restraint in the growth of the automotive RADAR market is the high initial cost of the optical and automatic parts which includes micro electro mechanical sensors (MEMS). However, the increasing interest of customers and government initiatives towards autonomous vehicles create new opportunities in the market of automotive RADAR in the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., Valeo, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI), Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, and ZF TRW Automotive

The “Global Automotive RADAR Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive RADAR industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive RADAR market with detailed market segmentation by range, frequency, vehicle type, application, and geography. The global automotive RADAR market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive RADAR market based on range, frequency, vehicle type, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall automotive RADAR market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content

1 Introduction 2 Key Takeaways

3 Automotive RADAR Market Landscape 4 Automotive RADAR Market – Key Industry Dynamics 5 Automotive RADAR Market Analysis- Global 6 Automotive RADAR Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Range 7 Automotive RADAR Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Frequency 8 Automotive RADAR Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Vehicle Type 9 Automotive RADAR Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application 10 Automotive RADAR Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis 11 Industry Landscape 12 Competitive Landscape 13 Automotive RADAR Market, Key Company Profiles

1 Continental AG 13.2 Denso Corporation 13.3 Robert Bosch GmbH 13.4 HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. 13.5 Valeo 13.6 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) 13.7 Infineon Technologies AG 13.8 Analog Devices, Inc. 13.9 Delphi Automotive PLC 13.10 ZF TRW Automotive 14 Appendix Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00011062360/buy/4550

