Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market Analysis and Growth during the Forecast Period 2019-2022 | Key Players are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, HYUNDAI MOBIS

Overview of Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market

Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $55,180 million by 2022. Passenger cars are anticipated to dominate the market throughout the analysis period. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead, accounting for approximately 50% share of the world automotive regenerative braking system market in 2015.



Regenerative Braking System (RBS) is a mechanism that uses a generator to recover kinetic energy while braking. In conventional vehicles, most of the kinetic energy generated during braking is converted into heat and is dissipated into the environment. RBS helps in converting the generated heat into electrical energy and further store it in an energy storage system such as flywheel, batteries, and ultra-capacitors. Factors that drive the RBS market are the increase in demand for fuel-efficient cars, such as Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and stringent rules and regulations by government about automobile pollution. However, restraints associated with RBS increase the overall cost and weight of vehicle. Moreover, advancement in two-wheeler RBS and rise in demand for RBS in locomotives create numerous opportunities for the RBS market.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The key players operating in this market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, HYUNDAI MOBIS Co., Ltd, ZF TRW, ADVICS CO., LTD, MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES INC., Skeleton Technologies, Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd, and Autoliv Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY SYSTEM

Electric

Hydraulics

Others (flywheel and spring)

BY VEHICLE TYPE

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

