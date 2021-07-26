Automotive Steering System Market Analysis 2019 | Industry Updates, Major Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Future Prospects To 2022

Automotive steering system helps the driver maneuver and control the direction of the vehicle. It includes the hand-operated steering wheel, steering column, universal joints, and rack & pinion mechanism. The steering system has evolved from manual steering to power assist steering. Moreover, effective steering system increases the fuel efficiency of vehicle.

Surge in demand for fuel efficient automobiles and the rise in disposable income of consumers primarily drives the market. In addition, technology such as drive-by-wire is expected to be implemented in future vehicles, indicating lucrative growth opportunity. However, the high cost associated with power steering system could hamper the market growth.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

JTEKT Corporation,

Nexteer Automotive,

Mando Corporation,

ThyssenKrupp Presta AG,

Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH,

Showa Corporation,

NSK Ltd,

ZF Friedrichshafen AG,

Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd,

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

The market is segmented by various types of automotive steering system namely as hydraulic power steering, electronic power steering, and electro-hydraulic power steering system. Moreover, on the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented as heavy commercial vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and passenger vehicle. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY STEERING SYSTEM TYPE

Hydraulic Power Steering

Electronic Power Steering

Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering System

BY VEHICLE TYPE

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

