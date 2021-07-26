Automotive Wiring Harness Market Outlook, Current Trends and Future Forecast 2019-2022 | Key Players include Yazaki Corporation, Yura Corporation, Leoni Ag, Fujikura Ltd, Qingdao Sanyuan Group, And Pkc Group.
Overview of Automotive Wiring Harness Market
According to a new report titled Automotive Wiring Harness Market by Application Type and Vehicle type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022, the global automotive wiring harness market was valued at $66,543 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $93,069 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The passenger cars segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the analysis period. Asia-Pacific accounted for approximately 45% share of the global market in 2015, and is projected to lead in the future.
Automotive wiring harness is an assembly of cables or wires that transmit signals or electrical power. They are bound together by straps, cable ties, sleeves, cable lacing, electrical tape, or a combination of these systems. Wiring harnesses are usually designed according to geometric and electrical requirements. Automotive wiring harness is better safeguarded against the impact of vehicular vibrations as compared to the individual electric wires in an automobile. Moreover, this harness is more secure from abrasions and moisture. The automotive wiring harness industry is witnessing technological advancements to increase the efficiency of the harness. The price of automotive wiring harness has declined in recent times due to falling copper prices (one of the raw materials) and several lawsuits against the price control practice by the key manufacturers. This reduction in price has further increased the demand for automotive wiring harness globally.
The Major players reported in the market include:
The Key Players Profiled In The Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Forecast Includes Delphi Automotive Llp, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Lear Corporation, Thb Group, Spark Minda, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Nexans Autoelectric, Yazaki Corporation, Yura Corporation, Leoni Ag, Fujikura Ltd, Qingdao Sanyuan Group, And Pkc Group.
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Automotive Wiring Harness market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.
Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.
The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.
The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Application Type
Body Wiring Harness
Engine Wiring Harness
Chassis Wiring Harness
Hvac Wiring Harness
Sensors Wiring Harness
By Vehicle Type
Two Wheelers
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 WORLD AUTOMOTIVE WIRING HARNESS MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 5 WORLD AUTOMOTIVE WIRING HARNESS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 WORLD AUTOMOTIVE WIRING HARNESS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
