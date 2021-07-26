Benchmarking AI Framework Market Global Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast By 2025

Benchmarking AI Framework ss Market – 2019-2025

Report Description:

The benchmarking AI framework is a trending market across the globe. The advancement in the software frameworks makes the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) possible. The rationalization of the frameworks is an ongoing process. The different frameworks require a large number of AI use cases to cater to specific needs.

In terms of developer use, TensorFlow is acquiring momentum. But the framework is not able to support all the different use cases or work over the different hardware technologies. The improper implementation of frameworks can result in the evolution of different performance issues. The benchmarking AI framework helps in assessing the most suitable framework that has more chances of being used in the long run. The adoption of the best frameworks will help in the adaption to the changing environment of AI.

The analysis tools like Porter’s Five Force model and SWOT analysis are used to obtain in-depth knowledge about the different aspects of the global benchmarking AI framework. The global benchmarking AI framework is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Global Benchmarking AI Framework Market: Market Classification

The global market of benchmarking AI framework is classified based on product type, application, and region.

Based on the product type, the global market is further subdivided into developed products and developing products.

Based on the applications of the benchmarking AI framework, the global market is fragmented into OEM and aftermarket applications.

AI is in the early development phase but has the potential to impact all the business as well as the consumer operations in the coming years.

Global Benchmarking AI Framework Market: Geographical Analysis

Many important regions are included in the global market of benchmarking AI framework. The most significant market segments across the globe are the Europe region, North America region, Asia Pacific region, and Central and South America region.

The key contributors to the Europe region are France, Italy, Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Turkey. The important contributors to the North America region are Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The Asia Pacific regions encompass countries like Southeast Asia, China, Japan, Korea, and India. The Central and South America region includes Brazil, Argentina, and Columbia.

Global Benchmarking AI Framework Market: Industry Participants

The evolving market is creating more opportunities for the success of the market players. The expansion of the market is driving the addition of new players to the industry across the globe. Some of the major players in the global market of the benchmarking AI framework are Google, Facebook, Processing Technologies, Intel Corporation, Open Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Myriad Group, and IBM Corp. Other significant players in the global market are NVIDIA, Tencent, ARM, CPU, Qualcomm Inc., Media Tek Inc., NN, Popular, Apple, Scala Inc., Azure, and Amazon.

Top Industry Trends

Collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are some of the important trends in the industry. The leading players use the acquisitions and collaboration strategies to enhance the growth and development of the global benchmarking AI framework market. The enhancement of the frameworks will help the market players improve their competitive positions.

