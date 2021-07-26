Beta-Glucan Market 2019: Latest Trends and Advancement in Industry with Top Most Players: AB Mauri , Alltech, Biotec Pharmacon ASA , Lallemand , Specialty Biotech Co. Ltd.

Yeast Extracts and Beta-Glucan Market Report, published by Publisher, forecasts that the global market was valued at $642 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $1,061 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022.

The global yeast extracts and beta-glucan market is driven by factors such as rise in demand for yeast extract and beta-glucan among health-conscious consumers. In addition, increase in applications of yeast and specialty yeast products in the food & beverages industry and continuous investments in R&D for the development of new products boost the market growth.

Check For Sample Here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013017

Top Companies Covered in this Report

ABF Ingredients

AHD International LLC

Bio Springer

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

AB Mauri

Alltech Inc.

Biotec Pharmacon ASA

Lallemand Inc.

Chr. Hansen A/S

Specialty Biotech Co. Ltd.

Furthermore, increase in cholesterol levels, rise in the number of obesity and diabetes cases have pushed the market of yeast extract and beta-glucans for making medicines, which are also used to boost the immune system.

The demand for yeast extract and beta-glucan products has increased due to change in eating patterns and rise in consumption of processed food coupled with high disposable income in developing countries. Moreover, increase in use of yeast extract in the processed food industry has led to spiraling increase in the number of yeast manufactures.

Factors such as, shortage of molasses and easy availability of feasible substitutes in terms of sources of raw materials have affected the sales in response to yeast extract and beta-glucan manufactures to develop differentiated products. The untapped sectors for yeast extracts applications provide ample opportunities for development.

KEY FINDINGS OFYEAST EXTRACTS AND BETA-GLUCAN MARKET :

The yeast extract segment occupied the highest share in 2015, and is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 7.53%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The European region is the leading market for yeast extract and beta-glucan products, followed by North America.

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report- https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013017

Table of Contents

Chapter: 1 INTRODUCTION

Chapter: 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter: 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter: 4 WORLD YEAST EXTRACT AND BETA-GLUCAN MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

Chapter: 5 WORLD YEAST EXTRACT AND BETA-GLUCAN MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

Chapter: 6 COMPANY PROFILES

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876