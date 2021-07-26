Biomethane Industry Market 2018: Set for Rapid Growth During by 2025 – Market Research

Global Biomethane Industry was valued at USD 1675 Million in the year 2018. Global Biomethane Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to reach USD 2660 Million by the year 2025. Biomethane is a naturally occurring gas produced by anaerobic digestion of organic matter like plant & animal wastes, manure, sewage sludge, and other organic matter.

In the Global Biomethane Industry, by region, Europe holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and is also Industry is considered the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. Among major European countries, Germany, France, and Sweden have high adoption rates of Biomethane as an alternative fuel. As per the report released by European Biomass Association, the biomass currently accounts for 2/3 of renewable energy in Europe and bioenergy will play a key role in achieving the ambitious targets approved by the renewable energy directive.

Major market players in Biomethane Industry are CNG Services Ltd., SGN, Biogas Products Ltd., PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, Future Biogas Ltd., VERBIO, ORBITAL, Magne Gas, Gasrec

Gazasia Ltd., and other 10 more companies information is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Biomethane Industry

Strength:

The negative impact of conventional fuels on the environment

Continuous depletion of fossil reserves

Weakness:

Various requirement to meet the gas quality standards

Opportunities:

Adoption of Biomethane as an alternative fuel

Threats:

High investment costs

Biomethane Industry Segmentation:

Biomethane Industry Overview, By Feed Stocks

• Organic Household Waste

• Animal Manure

• Energy Crops

• Agricultural Waste

• Sewage Sludge

• Industrial Food Processing Waste

• Others

Biomethane Industry Overview, By Production Method

• Fermentation

• Gasification

Biomethane Industry Overview, By Application

• Automotive

• Power Generation

Biomethane Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

