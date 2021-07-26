Carbon Fiber Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2025
Global Carbon Fiber Industry was valued at USD 3.23 Billion in the year 2018. Global Carbon Fiber Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.56% from 2018 to reach USD 6.53 Billion by the year 2025. The global carbon fiber Industry is segmented into, end-user industry type, product type, raw material type, form, and region. By product type, the Industry is segmented into Continuous carbon fiber, Long carbon fiber and Short carbon fiber of which Continuous carbon fiber is the largest product type for carbon fiber in terms of volume. On the basis of the end user industry, in the global carbon fiber Industry, the aerospace & defense end-use application has been estimated to have the largest Industry share in terms of value & volume in 2018.
North America region holds the highest Industry share and is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. North America is expected to register the highest demand for carbon fiber, owing to the surge in demand from aerospace and defense, automotive, wind turbine, and sports/leisure industries.
Major market players in Carbon Fiber Industry are Toray Industries Inc., Adherent Technologies Inc., TEIJIN Limited, Carbon Conversions, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Cytec Solvay Group, SGL Group, Formosa Plastics Corporation – Tairylan Division, Hexcel Corp., Dowaksa, and brief information of 9 more companies provided in the report. Toray Industries Inc. is the leader with the highest Industry share, followed by Teijin and Mitsubishi. Formosa and SGL group are the fourth and fifth-ranked players by revenue.
SWOT analysis of Carbon Fiber Industry
Strength:
Increasing Demand for Fuel-efficient Vehicles
Increases Demand in Sporting Goods/Leisure Industry
Weakness:
High R&D investment and cost
Opportunities:
Growing popularity of recycled carbon fiber (RCF)
Threats:
Environmental regulations
Carbon Fiber Industry Segmentation
Carbon Fiber Industry Overview, By Raw Material
Pan-based carbon fiber
Pitch-based carbon fiber & rayon-based carbon fiber
Carbon Fiber Industry Overview, By Type
Continuous carbon fiber
Long carbon fiber
Short carbon fiber
Carbon Fiber Industry Overview, By Form
Composite carbon fiber
Non-composite carbon fiber
Carbon Fiber Industry Overview, By End-Use Industry
Automotive
Aerospace & defense
Sporting Goods
Wind Energy
Civil Engineering
Pipe & Tank
Marine
Electrical & Electronics
Others
Carbon Fiber Industry Overview, By Region
North America
• USA
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
APAC
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
