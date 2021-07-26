Ceramic Foam Market – Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

Global Ceramic Foam Industry was valued at USD 336 Million in the year 2017. Global Ceramic Foam Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to reach USD 486 Million by the year 2025. Asia Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At the country level India and China are the major markets in the North America region and holds a substantial Industry share in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.

The ceramic foam Industry is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. By type, the Industry is categorized into aluminum oxide, zirconium oxide and silicon carbide of which Silicon carbide was the largest type segment of the ceramic foams Industry in 2017 and is expected to grow with XX% CAGR in coming years. Based on application, it is classified into a metallurgical industry filter, thermal & sound insulating material, automobile exhaust gas purification and others.

Major market players in are Pyrotek, Vesuvius Plc (Foseco), SELEE Corporation, LANIK S.R.O., Saint-Gobain High-Performance Refractories, Ultramet, Induceramic, ERG Aerospace, Drache GmbH, Boading Ningxin Cast Material Co. Ltd., and other 9 more companies detailed information is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Ceramic Foam Industry

Strength:

Growing demand in end-user industries

Use of ceramic foam in pollution control

Weakness:

High price and long production cycles

Opportunities:

Advancements in the production technique

Threats:

Lack of Recyclability and Reparability

Ceramic Foam Industry Overview, By Type

• Aluminum Oxide

• Zirconium Oxide

• Silicon Carbide

• Others

Ceramic Foam Industry Overview, By Application

• Metallurgical Industry Filter

• Thermal & Sound Insulating Material

• Automobile Exhaust Gas Purification

• Others

Ceramic Foam Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

