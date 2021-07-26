Ceramic Tiles Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2025 By Recent Trends, Developments In Manufacturing Technology And Regional Growth Overview

The global ceramic tiles market accounted to US$81.01 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$122.59 Bn by 2025.

Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, i.e. increase number of commercial and residential constructions, and performance & economic benefits.

As a product the ceramic tiles have grown to a considerable chunk and the market for the same is observing a rapid growth with regards to the product innovations being carried out by the ceramic tiles market players. Another factor catalyzing the ceramic tiles market growth in the current scenario is the initiatives undertaken to enhance the infrastructure construction industry by various governments of developed countries as well as developing economies. The ceramic tiles market consists of large and well-established players as well as tier-2 and tier-3 companies across the globe, which invests huge amounts in order to deliver the most enhanced materialized tiles to their customers. In addition, the infrastructure / construction industry across the globe is experiencing significant growth rate attributing to the demand from the mass. Parallel to this, the global infrastructure industry is also experiencing a decent demand for lightweight, durable and anti-stain materials for their buildings. Owing to this factors, the players operating in the ceramic tiles industry are procuring increased amount of ceramic tiles, which in turn is increasing the production line of ceramic tiles in the current scenario.

The prominent companies operating in the field of ceramic tiles across the globe include Mohawk Industries, China Ceramics Co. Ltd., Florida Tile Inc., Grupo Lamosa, S.A.B. DE C.V., Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti S.P.A., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Porcelanosa Grupo A.I.E., PT. Muliakeramik Indahraya, RAK Ceramics, and The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd. among others. Various other companies are also operating in the market and are coming up with new offerings which is helping the market for ceramic tiles to expand over the years in terms of revenue and adoption.

Countries in Asia Pacific region have significantly invested in construction industry, and are still continuing the trend which is catalyzing the infrastructure construction over the years. For instance, Philippines government has invested US$ 144 Billion in 2016, with an aim to expand the commercial, residential and energy sectors of the country. Similarly, Indonesian government is also increasing the investments, which is facilitating the commercial, residential and energy infrastructure to climb year on year. The increasing focus towards enhancing construction of commercial buildings and residential spaces in APAC region is helping ceramic tiles manufacturers to increase their production, which has proliferated the demand for ceramic tiles in the region. Furthermore, countries in Middle East and Africa namely; UAE, Tanzania, and Kenya are showcasing substantial growth in commercial and residential infrastructure growth since the last few years, thereby, has created a potential market for ceramic tiles, and this factor is driving the market in the present scenario. Hence, the upward trend in commercial and residential infrastructure construction is heavily driving the market for ceramic tiles in the recent years.

Key findings of the study:

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account the largest ceramic tiles market share

Based on the type, floor tile is projected to dominate the ceramic tiles market

In 2017, the residential segment dominated the market by application

Performance and Economic Parameters are accentuating the Demand

The global infrastructure construction industry is witnessing significant transformation in terms of investments, building materials and innovation of advanced materialized products among others. The developing countries are investing substantially in order to enhance their residential and commercial infrastructures. Parallel to this factor, the builders and constructors are also opting for improved performance, low cost and durable products for the newer constructions and also for renovation works. Various types of building materials available in the current construction industry includes; marble, granite, ceramic tiles, vitrified tiles and others. The ceramic tiles have gained popularity among a larger section of builders and constructors across the globe, owing to various improved performance parameters.

Strategic Insights

Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in ceramic tiles market landscape are listed below-

2018: Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. expanded its capacity with prudent capital allocation. The capacity has increased from 36.0 MSM in financial year 2012 to 68.4 MSM in 2018 (CAGR of 11.3 percent).

2018: The PORCELANOSA Grupo opened a new showroom in Reading in the UK. A benchmark positioned at the forefront of wall tiles and floor tiles.

2018: PT. Muliakeramik Indahraya won TOP Brand Award. This award is given to the brands that won the TOP title. Mulia Ceramics managed to get outstanding achievements in building brands in the category: Ceramic Tiles.

