Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Expected to Reach $4548.04 million by 2026 | Intel, IBM, Basler, AiCure, NVIDIA, Xilinx, Google, Arterys

According to Publisher, the Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market is accounted for $158.68 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4548.04 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 45.2% during the forecast period. Growing computer vision systems in healthcare applications increase in the adoption of AI healthcare technologies and rising healthcare big data are the major factors boosting the market growth. However, the lack of technical expertise and awareness may hinder the growth of the market.

Computer vision technique has shown the great application in surgery and therapy of some diseases. This is helping more doctors better diagnose patients, prescribe the right treatments and monitor the evolution of various diseases. The applications of computer vision for medical purposes are limited only by the human imagination and current development of tech. Applications already in use include tumor classification, CAD systems for surgery, predictive analytics, and therapy.

By Application, Medical Imaging & Diagnostics segment registered steady share during the forecast period. Computer Vision systems permit to make extensive use of medical imaging & diagnostics data to provide better diagnosis, treatment, prediction of diseases and fast and accurate segmentation of medical images. By geography, North America provides potential growth opportunities due to the increasing number of personalized medicine and increasing government initiatives to increase the adoption.

Some of the key players in Computer Vision in Healthcare market include Intel, IBM, Basler AG, AiCure, NVIDIA, Xilinx, Google (A Subsidiary of Alphabet, Inc.), Arterys, Inc. and iCAD, Inc.

