Confectionary Processing Equipment Market, Industry Overview and Scope by 2025|With CAGR of 6.7%

Global Confectionary Processing Equipment Industry was valued at USD 4.8 Billion in the year 2018. Global Confectionary Processing Equipment Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to reach USD 7.66 Billion by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, US, China and U.S. are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to increasing density of population and funding through Research and Development.

Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079122

The Global Confectionary Processing Equipment Industry is divided as By Product, Type, Mode of Operation and Region. The confectionery processing equipment Industry, by Product, is segmented into hard candies, chewing gums, gummies & jellies, soft confectionery, and others. The soft confectionery segment is estimated to dominate the Industry with the largest share in 2019 as the demand for a variety of chocolates, such as sugar-free and dark, is increasing, globally. This is followed by the hard candies segment.

The confectionery processing equipment Industry, based on Type, is segmented into thermal, extrusion, mixers, blender, and cutters, coating, cooling, and others. The extrusion segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all confectionery processing equipment types from 2019 to 2025. Extrusion equipment is used to make confectionery products of different shapes and sizes. The need to provide innovative products is one of the factors expected to augment the demand for extrusion products.

Based on Mode of Operation, the confectionery processing equipment Industry is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. The automatic segment is anticipated to be relatively larger as against the semi-automatic segment. Automatic operation helps to reduce labor costs as well as time and ensures high-quality products.

Major market players in Confectionary Processing Equipment Industry are Bosch, Bühler AG, GEA Group, Alfa Laval, JBT Corporation, Aasted, BCH Ltd., Tanis Confectionery, Baker Perkins, Sollich, and Other 9 more companies detailed information is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Confectionary Processing Equipment Industry

Strength:

Growth of the global retail industry

Weakness:

Increase in awareness regarding the ill effects of sugar consumption

Opportunities:

Increase in demand for sugar-free and organic confectionery products

Threats:

High R&D expenditure

Confectionary Processing Equipment Industry Segmentation:

Confectionary Processing Equipment Industry Overview, By Product

• Soft Confectionery

• Hard Candies

• Chewing Gums

• Gummies & Jellies

• Others

Confectionary Processing Equipment Industry Overview, By Type

• Thermal Equipment

• Extrusion Equipment

• Mixers, Blenders, and Cutters

• Coating Equipment

• Cooling Equipment

• Other Equipment

Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079122

Confectionary Processing Equipment Industry Overview, By Mode of Operation

• Traditional testing

• Rapid testing

Confectionary Processing Equipment Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Read [email protected]https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/food-and-beverage-processing-equipment-market/10079123

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Related Trending Report

Precision Medicine Market

Pre Clinical Imaging Market

Powered Surgical Instruments Market

Powered Exoskeleton Market

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market

Portable X-Ray Devices Market

Portable Medical Electronic Products Market

Population Health Management Market

Point of Care Diagnostics Market