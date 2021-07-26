Data Discovery Tools Market Analysis By Size, Application, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027
MARKET INTRODUCTION
The increasing volume of data and the increasing need for data analysis is driving the demand for data discovery tools market. Data discovery tools are a subset of business intelligence tools. It offers the possibility of building queries and finding the solution of spontaneous queries. The data discovery tool handles a full range of use cases from data profiling to data delivery. Data discovery tools offer cost-effective insights to businesses. Data discovery tool also offers predictive insights apart from explorative purposes.
MARKET DYNAMICS
The factors driving the data discovery tools market growing trend for self-service BI tools, increasing need & demand for data-driven decision-making, increasing adoption of machine learning, and others. The data discovery tools market is expected to have a major market share in North America and are expected to witness high demand from Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The vendors of data discovery tools market have huge opportunity form small & medium enterprises (SMEs) segment.
MARKET SCOPE
The “Global Data Discovery Tools Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Data Discovery Tools industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Data Discovery Tools market with detailed market segmentation by deployment model, organization size, application, end-user industry, and geography. The global Data Discovery Tools market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Data Discovery Tools market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Data Discovery Tools market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The global Data Discovery Tools market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, organization size, application, end-user industry. On the basis of deployment type, the data discovery tools market is segmented as cloud-based and on-premise. Based on organization size, the data discovery tools market is segmented as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. On the basis of application, data discovery tools market is segmented as risk management, sales and marketing optimization, social network analytics, cost optimization, supply chain management and procurement, assets management, and others. On the basis of end-user, data discovery tools market is segmented as BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, E-commerce and Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Others.
REGIONAL FRAMEWORK
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Data Discovery Tools market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Data Discovery Tools market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
The report analyzes factors affecting Data Discovery Tools market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Data Discovery Tools market in these regions.
MARKET PLAYERS
The reports cover key developments in the Data Discovery Tools market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Data Discovery Tools market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Data Discovery Tools in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Data Discovery Tools market.
The report also includes the profiles of key Data Discovery Tools companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.
- BIRST, INC.
- CLEARSTORY DATA
- CLOUDERA, INC.
- DATAMEER, INC.
- DATAWATCH CORPORATION
- ORACLE CORPORATION
- QLIK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
- SAP SE
- TABLEAU SOFTWARE, INC.
- TIBCO SOFTWARE INC.
