Dental Liners and Bases Market 2018-2025: Increasing Adoption of Orally Disintegrating Tablets, Growing Generics Market

Global Dental Liners and Bases Industry was valued at USD 1431 Million in the year 2018. Global Dental Liners and Bases Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to reach USD 2282 Million by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, China, Australia, India, and Japan are the major markets in Asia Pacific region and holds a substantial Industry share in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years. Patients demanding premium quality and high-priced dental restoration products attributed to the improvements in Medicare and strong customer loyalty have contributed to the highest revenue generated by North America.

The Industry is segmented by material, by end users, and by region. By material, resin-modified glass ionomers segment generated the highest revenue in the global Industry and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the dental liners and bases Industry is fragmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and research & academic institutes. Dental clinics segment dominated the global Industry in 2017, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high inclination of people suffering from dental caries towards oral health services offered in dental clinics.

Major market players in Dental Liners and Bases Industry are 3M Company, Danaher Corporation (Kerr Corporation), Dentsply Sirona Inc., Coltene Holding AG, VOCO GmbH, GC Corporation, Denmat Holdings LLC, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, Shofu Dental Corporation, and Other 9 more company’s detailed information is provide in the report.

SWOT analysis of Dental Liners and Bases Industry

Strength:

Increasing incidence of dental caries across the globe

Development of dental liner/bases materials having bactericidal properties

Weakness:

Risk of infections associated with the dental pulp in dental restoration procedures

Opportunities:

Growing dental tourism in developing economies

Threats:

Increasing Cost of Surgeries

Low awareness among people

Dental Liners and Bases Industry Segmentation:

Dental Liners and Bases Industry Overview, By Material

• Zinc Oxide Eugenol

• Glass Ionomer

• Resin-modified Glass Ionomers (RMGI)

• Other Materials

Dental Liners and Bases Industry Overview, By End- Users

• Hospitals

• Dental Clinics

• Research & Academic Institutes

Dental Liners and Bases Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

