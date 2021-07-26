Digital Fault Recorder Market Competitive Landscape 2027 – Top Competitors Siemens AG, Elspec, ABB, ERL Phase Power Technologies, AMETEK, General Electric, DUCATI Energia Spa and Qualitrol Company

Worldwide Digital Fault Recorder Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Digital Fault Recorder Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Digital Fault Recorder Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Digital Fault Recorder Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Digital Fault Recorder players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A digital fault recording system uses communications to retrieve fault, disturbance, and sequence of event records that are captured by the protection relays distributed throughout a substation. Digital fault recorders provide a permanent detailed record of all substation activity at lesser costs, provides secure data collection and also isolates the IED network. A digital fault recorder is primarily used in power transmissions and large distribution applications.

Top Companies profiled in this report includes, Siemens AG, Elspec Ltd., ABB Ltd., ERL Phase Power Technologies Ltd., AMETEK Inc, General Electric Company, DUCATI Energia Spa, Qualitrol Company LLC, Prosoft Systems Ltd., and Kinkei System Corporation.

High level of industrialization and the allied increased demands for reliable power supply systems is one of the major driving factors for the digital fault recorder market. Higher costs of installations of digital fault recorder systems is a major factor hindering the growth of digital fault recorder market in recent times. Various environmental legislations being laid down by the environmental protection agencies across the globe coupled with investments in energy projects is anticipated to provide larger opportunities for the players operating in the digital fault recorder market.

Digital Fault Recorder Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Digital Fault Recorder Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2025, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Digital Fault Recorder market trends and forecast from 2018 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market share analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.

