Digital Textile Printing Inks Market Scrutinized In New Research by Key Player AnaJet, BASF SE, Dover Corporation, DyStar and Huntsman International

Digital textile printing inks are a major part of the modern printing technologies in the textile industries today. It is used for printing smaller designs onto garments such as t-shirts and promotional wears. Another major use of digital textile printing inks is to impress larger designs onto large format roll of textile as a part of visual communications in corporate brandings such as banners and flags. New inksets like UV curing and latex inks have largely made the digital textile printing possible by overcoming major challenges such as ink fabric compatibility and surviving end use of the printing material.

The global digital textile printing inks market is segmented by ink type and application. On the basis of ink type, the digital textile printing inks market is segmented as reactive, acid, direct disperse, sublimation, pigment, and others. On the basis of application, the digital textile printing inks market is segmented into clothing/garments, households, technical textiles, display, and others.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Digital Textile Printing Inks Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

AnaJet

BASF SE

Dover Corporation

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

DyStar

Hongsam Digital Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC

Kornit Digital

Sawgrass Inc.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

