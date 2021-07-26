Electric Aircraft Market 2019-2025 |World Business Overview, Key Players Analysis and Segmentation
The global Electric Aircraft market was valued at xy million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.
At the start, the report mentions a comprehensive analysis and forecast of the Electric Aircraft Market on a global as well as regional level. The report delivers complete data from 2019 to 2025 based on the revenue generation, and historical, existing, and forecasted growth in the market in terms of the market value and volume. Moreover, the report comprises notable changes taking place in the market structures over the evaluation period. A diverse analysis of influential trends in the xx market, confirmable projections, along with macro and micro-economic indicators, regulations, and mandates have also been added in the study. In doing so, the report casts light on the growth of each significant segment of the market over the forecast period.
Top key Players
Zunum Aero
Yuneec International
PC Aero
Pipistrel
Eviation Aircraft
Lilium
Alisport SRL
Schempp-Hirth
Bye Aerospace
Digisky
Electric Aircraft
Volta Volare
Hamilton Aero
Electravia
Wright Electric
Aurora (A Boeing Company)
Global Electric Aircraft Market Segmentation
Segment by Type
Hybrid
All Electric
Segment by Application
Ultralight Aircraft
Light Jet
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
